KARACHI: Addressing the celebratory opening ceremony of Dubai Expo’s Pakistani pavilion, the federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday such expos hold key importance when it comes to bringing countries together and their innovations to the fore, ARY News reported.

He said the information ministry will contribute to making the Pakistani pavilion a success at the Dubai Expo 2020, which was supposed to happen last year but was delayed due to Covid. He said the team deserves praise and felicitations for making a remarkable design of the pavilion.

We are happy it’s happening in the UAE this time, he said. UAE is like our second home and there we will help realize the potential of the hidden treasure that Pakistan is, Chaudhry said.

Gone are the days when Pakistan was deemed notorious for its export of terrorism and extremism, said Chaudhry, adding that now Pakistan is known for its IT and agricultural exports. He said this expo will avail Pakistan a great chance at branding its services and claim its stake in the global trade.

Separately in another international development related to the country, after the suspension of 30 hours, the rail services between Pakistan and Iran has been restored.

The Pak-Iran rail service was suspended, when six wagons of a Quetta-bound freight train overturned near Dalbandin tehsil of Chaghi district on Saturday.

The freight train was travelling from Iran’s Zahedan city to Quetta when six of its wagons overturned, suspending the Pak-Iran rail service.

As per, the railway authorities, the track has been restored on emergency basis and the Quetta-bound freight train has left for its stop.

