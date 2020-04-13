Dubai-Faisalabad flight to be operated for Pakistanis, UAE diplomats

KARACHI: The federal authorities have granted special permission to a Dubai-based airline for operating a flight to carry 180 stranded Pakistanis in United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported on Monday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has permitted ‘flydubai’ airline for running a special flight between Dubai and Faisalabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Through the flight, 180 nationals trapped in the foreign country due to suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic will be brought back to home and the plane will also transport 11 UAE diplomats from Pakistan.

However, the aircraft crew will not disembark from the flight under the strict measures adopted by the aviation authority of Pakistan amid COVID-19.

The notification of the CAA also read, “This permission is also subject to full compliance with Operational Standard Operating Procedures related to the International Flights.”

Earlier, CAA permitted Salam Air to operate special flights to Lahore and Karachi to bring back Pakistani nationals and airlift Omani citizens stranded owing to suspension of international flights to the country.

“The requests of the Salam Air to operate the requested evacuation flights between Muscat and Lahore/Karachi on April 16 and 17, 2020 respectively for transport[ing] of stranded Pakistani Nationals and airlifting Omani Nationals have been approved by the Competent Authority,” read a permit issued to the airline.

“The permission is subject to the condition that no disembarkation of flight crew shall be permitted from the aircraft upon arrival at Allama Iqbal International, Lahore and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.”

Besides, the CAA instructed the airline to ensure aircraft are disinfected upon arrival at these airports.

