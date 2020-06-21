Dubai to allow foreign tourists from July 7

ABU DHABI: Dubai has announced to welcome foreign tourists from July 7 in a move to further easing its coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said in a statement that the tourists will be required to present a COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at the airport, Khaleej Times reported.

The airports in Dubai will also allow its citizens, residents to enter from Monday (June 22) besides announcing new protocols and conditions for travelling in or outside the emirate. The latest announcement was made to facilitate thousands of people trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of passenger air traffic due to coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Dubai citizens and residents will be permitted to travel abroad from June 23.

According to Reuters, those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports, the Dubai government media office said in a statement on Sunday.

It also said that international health insurance, COVID-19 tests and a completed health declaration form were mandatory for tourists visiting Dubai.

The announcement comes more than two months since the United Arab Emirates introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.

In recent weeks, many of those restrictions have been eased, allowing the resumption of a few flights, while domestic restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres have been lifted and private businesses have reopened.

Last week, the UAE had allowed citizens and residents to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus.

