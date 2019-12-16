Meghan Markle would have never thought that becoming part of the British Royal family would earn her so many difficulties.

Although the United States (US)-born remained in the spot light even before her marriage due to her acting career, but her marriage life with the Prince Harry has cost her dearly.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is now declared the most unfairly treated person of 2019, with over half of Brits agreeing she’s had a particularly bad year.

She was followed in the top five, by Ant McPartlin, The Queen, Greta Thunberg and Alex Hollywood.

According to a United Kingdom (UK) news outlet, more than 2,000 people were surveyed to get these results, with 50 percent voting for Meghan to take the top spot.

The 37-year-old has been bombarded with criticism since her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018, being trolled for everything from the colour of her nail varnish to the way she held baby Archie.

Meghan herself has admitted how hard life has been for her since joining the royal family in an emotional interview with ITV in South Africa.

Speaking with Tom Bradby for a documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess held back tears as she admitted she’s “not OK” and had found the past year “really challenging”.

She said: “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know.

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…”

The clip then cuts to Bradby asking how Meghan is doing. The duchess replies: “Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

