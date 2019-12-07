Steps being taken to give due status to engineers: Shafqat Mahmood

KARACHI: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that steps are being taken to give due status to the engineers in the country.

Addressing the 28th convocation of NED university of engineering and technology in Karachi today (Saturday) he said students will have to play their constructive role in national development.

Read More: Federal cabinet to take up student unions restoration issue: Shafqat Mahmood

The Minister urged them to continue struggle to reach out to their desired destination and materialize their dreams.

Earlier Vice chancellor in his address highlighted the performance and problems being faced by the university.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that the government will ensure availability of internet in every nook and corner of the country under ‘Digital Pakistan’ program.

Read More: Shafqat Mehmood elected President of UNESCO’s Education Commission

Talking to journalists, Shafqat Mahmood said that the future of Pakistan is linked with digitalization. He said that the government was committed to introduce uniform education system in the country.

Responding to a question, the minister said that participation in Urdu Conference was a great honor for him. Shafqat Mahmood said that he was making efforts to activate such literary organizations.

Comments

comments