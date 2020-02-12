Royal Gratitude: Duke, Duchess of Cambridge pen letter to DC Chitral

CHITRAL: The Royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned a letter of gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Chitral area of Pakistan who hosted the couple during their recent Pakistan trip, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral took to social media and shared the letter he had received from the Kensington Palace.

He Tweeted: ” Best wishes from the KensingtonRoyal received. Thank you very much His/Her Royal Highness for the visit to Chitral and kind words.”

Best wishes from the @KensingtonRoyal received. Thank you very much His/Her Royal Highness for the visit to Chitral and kind words. @PMRUKP pic.twitter.com/lUMNlOcjlb — Deputy Commissioner, Lower Chitral (@DCLowerChitral) February 11, 2020

The letter entailed how good a host he was to the royal couple and how fond and overwhelmed they were of their visit to the country.

The couple had stayed in Pakistan for five days during their visit last year in October.

It was the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

