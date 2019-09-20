Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October

KENSINGTON PALACE: The Royal couple of Prince William and Princess, Kate Middleton’s Pakistan trip confirmed, formal approval and dates announced for the visit, ARY News reported on Friday.

Prince William and Princess, Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan on October 14 and stay in the country till October 18.

The British High Commissioner confirmed the visit earlier today.

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan. The event falls ahead of TRH’s official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between 14th – 18th October. pic.twitter.com/fc0ZyuyLKs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2019

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace, tweeted out confirmation of the visit, as well.

It will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to Pakistan.

Previously, the Queen visited in 1961 and 1997, and Princess Diana traveled there on a solo trip in 1991.

According to the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, approximately 270,000 British nationals visit Pakistan every year. The two countries also have strong trade links, with U.K.-Pakistan bilateral trade in 2017 valued at £2.9 billion, or roughly $3.7 billion.

