Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


A dummy and hundreds of memes: ‘Major Adnan Sami’ lauded by social media after Pakistan Navy action

In another fun-filled episode of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, a dummy Adnan Sami was ridiculed for his anti-Pakistan statements and tweets by comedians Shafaat Ali and Sakhawat Naz.

Now an Indian, Adnan Sami, whose father was a decorated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) soldier, is being trolled for the past week after one of his anti-Pakistan tweets.

So HLPJ team invited a dummy Adnan Sami to know his views about the current situation and how he feels when he is being trolled.

Related

Pakistanis troll Adnan Sami in an entirely unique fashion after anti-Pakistan tweet

Here is what transpired once analyst Haroon Rasheed (played by Shafaat Ali) and a Pakistani folk artist (played by Sakhawat Naz) saw dummy Adnan Sami.

Well, the fun didn’t end here, as Pakistan Navy successfully thwarted an attempt by an Indian Navy submarine to enter Pakistani waters.

More jokes and memes flew in for ‘Major Adnan Sami’, as Pakistani social media users are trolling him by terming him an undercover Pakistani agent in India.

Here are some!

How he warned Pakistan about Indian Navy’s plan

Here is one video from his childhood (according to trolls)

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ajay Devgan welcomes Abhinandan; gets brutally trolled again!

Lifestyle

Attacking Pakistan? Kangana Ranaut trolled for riding a mechanical horse

Lifestyle

Ajay Devgan trolled for not releasing ‘Total Dhamaal’ in Pakistan

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled on social media


ARY NEWS URDU