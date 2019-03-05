A dummy and hundreds of memes: ‘Major Adnan Sami’ lauded by social media after Pakistan Navy action

In another fun-filled episode of ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, a dummy Adnan Sami was ridiculed for his anti-Pakistan statements and tweets by comedians Shafaat Ali and Sakhawat Naz.

Now an Indian, Adnan Sami, whose father was a decorated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) soldier, is being trolled for the past week after one of his anti-Pakistan tweets.

So HLPJ team invited a dummy Adnan Sami to know his views about the current situation and how he feels when he is being trolled.

Related

Here is what transpired once analyst Haroon Rasheed (played by Shafaat Ali) and a Pakistani folk artist (played by Sakhawat Naz) saw dummy Adnan Sami.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, the fun didn’t end here, as Pakistan Navy successfully thwarted an attempt by an Indian Navy submarine to enter Pakistani waters.

More jokes and memes flew in for ‘Major Adnan Sami’, as Pakistani social media users are trolling him by terming him an undercover Pakistani agent in India.

Here are some!

How he warned Pakistan about Indian Navy’s plan



جس بھارتی آبدوز کو آج پاکستان نیوی نے بھگایا اس کا نام راگنی تھا. یہ سب آئی ایس آئی ایجنٹ میجر عدنان سمیع کے اس ٹویٹ کے بعد پتہ لگا. عدنان سمیع نے ایک مرتبہ پھر پاکستان کو بچا لیا ہے. 😱 pic.twitter.com/MJ1shKylO2 — Dr Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) March 5, 2019

Here is one video from his childhood (according to trolls)

Comments

comments