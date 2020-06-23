Strange smell forces evacuation at post office

At least six people were hospitalized after a suspicious packet with a pungent smell was delivered at a post office in Germany, forcing evacuation from the place.

However, it later turned out that the smelly packet contained durian fruit and not a dangerous gas.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene in Schweinfurt, a town in Germany over fears that a parcel was releasing a harmful substance.

According to local media reports, 12 staff members received treatment for nausea, including six who were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers cleared 60 people from the building but later determined the package was a delivery of four Thai durian fruits, sent to a 50-year-old resident by his friend in Nuremberg.

Durian fruit is well known for its strong odour, which is often compared to rotten food, dirty socks, and vomit. Many hotels have banned the fruit because of its smell. The spiky fruit’s flavour and creamy texture have made it popular throughout Southeast Asia.

Six ambulances, five first-responder cars, and two emergency vehicles had reached the scene to attend to the event. Firefighters from three different departments were also involved.

The packet was eventually delivered to its intended recipient.

