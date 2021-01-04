Durrani, Nisar discuss ‘grand national dialogue, opposition’s movement’

SUKKUR: Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) secretary-general Muhammad Ali Durrani and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar have held a meeting to discuss the political situation of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chaudhry Nisar and Muhammad Ali Durrani exchanged views on the grand national dialogues, political developments and ongoing anti-government campaign of the opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in the meeting.

It may be noted here that Durrani had held separate meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, Muhammad Ali Durrani had underscored the need for defusing a confrontation-like situation between the government and opposition parties.

Speaking during ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, he had claimed that ‘Track-II dialogue has begun and it can clearly be seen’ which aims to resolve issues between the incumbent government and the opposition.

Durrani had said the nation wants talks between the government and opposition, adding there are people who can bring the situation back to normal. “Instead of keeping such people behind the bars, they be afforded a chance to play a role in this situation,” he suggested.

