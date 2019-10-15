Minister IT inaugurates ‘Durust Daam’ App in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday inaugurated mobile App “Durust Daam” at National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said that the “Durust Daam” App will be helpful in transparency and good governance. He said that steps like this must be taken across the country.

The Federal Minister for IT appreciated NITB for developing the App.

The mobile app will be helpful to control profiteering by shopkeepers. Through “Durust Daam” App citizens of Islamabad will be able to know updated prices of essential commodities like poultry, vegetables, fruits and other items.

“Durust Daam” App will also enable citizens to register a complaint against shopkeepers violating the listed prices.

