Severe dust storm hammers Hyderabad, several other Sindh cities

HYDERABAD: A severe dust storm accompanied by a bout of rain hit Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Trees, electricity poles, and signboards were uprooted in various parts of Hyderabad while strong winds blew away corrugated roofs of many houses in various cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Power supply to several cities of the Hyderabad division was cut off following the dust storm.

The Ministry of Power Division in a statement said that that several towers of NTDC’s Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line have been damaged due to severe storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

In a tweet, the Energy Ministry said that teams have been dispatched for immediate repair of the towers.

A few days ago parts of Karachi had received rainfall with dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae. The rain lashed Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town and Khuda Ki Basti.

A dust storm also hit NIPA, Gulshan Iqbal and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme-33.

