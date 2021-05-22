Severe dust storm hammers Hyderabad, several other Sindh cities

HYDERABAD: A severe dust storm accompanied by a bout of rain hit Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Trees, electricity poles, and signboards were uprooted in various parts of Hyderabad while strong winds blew away corrugated roofs of many houses in various cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Power supply to several cities of the Hyderabad division was cut off following the dust storm.

The Ministry of Power Division in a statement said that that several towers of NTDC’s Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line have been damaged due to severe storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

Read More: Rain, dust storm lash parts of Karachi under cyclonic weather

In a tweet, the Energy Ministry said that teams have been dispatched for immediate repair of the towers.

جامشورو اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں شدید طوفان کی وجہ سےNTDCکے مٹیاری-پورٹ قاسم 500KVٹرانسمیشن لائن کے متعد ٹاورز کو نقصان پہنچا ہے جس کی وجہ 1200میگاوٹ پورٹ قاسم پاور پلانٹ کی سپلائی بھی سسٹم سے آوٹ ہے تاہم الحمداللہ اس وقت پورے ملک کا بجلی کا ترسیلی نظام بالکل ٹھیک ہے اور سسٹم میں — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) May 22, 2021

A few days ago parts of Karachi had received rainfall with dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae. The rain lashed Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town and Khuda Ki Basti.

A dust storm also hit NIPA, Gulshan Iqbal and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme-33.

Comments

comments