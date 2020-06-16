Web Analytics
Father charged in death of his children released after emergence of video evidence

TULSA, Oklahoma: A man, 31-year-old Dustin Dennis, accused in the death of his two children in a locked truck was released after the emergence of video evidence as his kids entered the vehicle on their own.

According to reports, footage of a neighbour’s surveillance camera showed that two children including Dennis’ four-year-old daughter Tegan and three-year-old son Ryan entered into the truck but not coming back out.

Following the video evidence, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, “Video surveillance footage from a neighbour’s home confirmed that the children managed to get into the truck and tragically never got out.”

“Based upon that newly discovered evidence the detectives immediately reported it to our office. We then presented that information to the judge who initially set bond. Mr. (Dustin) Dennis was authorized for release on a personal recognizance bond.”

“No formal charges have been filed in this case,” the DA’s release said.

