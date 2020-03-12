KARACHI: Dusty winds rule Karachi under fresh westerly weather system entered in Pakistan from Balochistan on Tuesday evening, ARY News reported.

Gusty winds from northwestern direction blowing at a speed of 27 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its report.

Fast blowing winds with a speed between 36 to 48 kilometers likely to continue today, the weather report said.

Minimum temperature in Karachi remained 16 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature likely to remain between 27-29 Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted fast blowing dusty winds in Karachi and other coastal areas of the country.

According to the forecast dust storm also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Several cities and towns of Pakistan yesterday received rainfall under the influence of the fresh weather system.

Met Office predicted rainfall and wind and thunderstorm across the country from Wednesday to Friday (tomorrow).

High waves and gusty winds battered Balochistan’s coastal belt after fresh westerly weather system entered in Pakistan.

Stormy winds and high waves also pushed the boats anchored along the fishermen settlements into collision and damaging them, reports said.

Coastal towns Daam, Sonmiani and others were experiencing gusty winds.

Comments

comments