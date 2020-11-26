Dutch company shows interest to invest in Karachi desalination, garbage processing plants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi River Urban Development Authority (RUDA) here in Islamabad, ARY News reported

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, RUDA chairman, PIDA chairman and senior government officials were present in the meeting, which was also attended by the representatives of Dutch company AWTEC, interested for investment in the projects.

During the meeting, AWTEC Netherland, a Dutch company presented a proposal for the establishment of plants for desalination of water and power generation from the garbage in Karachi with the investment US$ 1.3 billion.

The Dutch company also exhibited deep interest for investment in Ravi City Project and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Lahore.

In that respect, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between AWTEC and the Government of Pakistan.

On the occasion, prime minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was facing continuous problems due to the unavailability of appropriate arrangements for garbage processing.

