Dwayne Johnson reveals ‘Black Adam’ release date

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has joined DC Universe with superhero film Black Adam.

The actor took to Instagram to share the first look and release date. He said he always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up. “Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people.”

Dwayne Johnson was always inspired by Superman. “It all changed for me when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be,” he said.

The 47-year-old shared his dream is coming true after years. “Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam.”

About the character, Dwayne Johnson said “Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.”

Black Adam is a fictional supervillain appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics.

The movie will hit theatres on December 22, 2021.

