Wrestler turned Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter is all set to carry the family legacy forward by joining the WWE.

Simone Johnson has begun professional wrestling training after signing a contract with WWE to follow in the footsteps of not only her father.

“It means the world to me,” she said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

On Monday, WWE made the announcement and said the 18-year-old is “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.”

The youngster has big shoes to fill as her grandfather, Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, and great-grandfather, Peter Maivia, were both WWE Hall-of-Famers.

Following this announcement, Simone took to Instagram to share the news: “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you,” she wrote. “I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

The Rock also congratulated her “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete,” he wrote. “Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.”

She will train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Comments

comments