The former WWE superstar turned Hollywood hero Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed man in America.

He is currently 38-million under current world record holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to thank his followers.

Johnson wrote: “Officially the most followed man in America. I spoke my truth with a little poise, dignity & respect and here’s the result.”

“Tidal wave of quiet support surging past 200 MILLION followers on IG. 300M+ total across all platforms. #1 Most followed man in America. (and #1 daddy at home;) Love you guys and thank you! Let’s keep building and putting in the hard work,” he added.

Johnson, who shot to fame in the World Wrestling Federation as the swaggering, boastful grappler known as The Rock, began making a transition to mainstream entertainment in the late 1990s and went on to develop a prolific screen career.

He has appeared in such feature films as “The Mummy Returns,” “The Scorpion King,” “Baywatch” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” becoming one of the highest-paid and commercially successful actors in Hollywood.

