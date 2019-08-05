Dwayne Johnson thanks Pakistani fan for supporting ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson who stars in Hobbs & Shaw thanked a Pakistani fan who lauded the star’s performance in the movie.

A Pakistani fan took to twitter to share that the action movie’s Pakistan box office collection are sky rocketing since the first day of it’s release. He was all praises for the actor’s performance.

The lucky fans got a reply by Johnson who expressed gratitude. “Wow – this is huge. Thank you Pakistan for the love and enjoy @HobbsAndShaw,” he wrote.

The big-budget spin off of The Fast and the Furious franchise had a massive box office opening with a total collection of $180 million after just one weekend. The film had a sizable budget of $200 million.

Directed by David Leitch, the movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren.

It was released on July 31.

