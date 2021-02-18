I would run for president if the people wanted: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed to USA Today that he is open to the idea of running in the US presidential race.

When asked whether he would consider the opportunity, Johnson said, “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

The 48-year-old former pro-wrestler is currently busy promoting his latest series called Young Rock, which is based on his own life. The series also features him launching a presidential campaign in the year 2032.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

However, in real life, Johnson reaffirmed that his decision would be up to the people: “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer,” he said, adding, “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Johnson has previously touched upon the idea in 2017, saying that there was a ‘real possibility’ of him running for president.

The actor also backed US President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“… as a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choices to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States,” he said last September. View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Comments

comments