Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ties the knot with longtime love

American actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony on Monday in Hawaii.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor shared pictures from the ceremony in which the couple can be seeing donning white outfits overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the caption read.

Johnson has two daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1 with his 34-year-old wife Hashian. He met the singer and producer in 2006 and the couple started dating in 2007.

He was previously married to Dany Garcia with whom he has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone. The couple divorced in 2007.

On the professional front, his latest film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is running in cinemas and doing pretty good at the box office.

Comments

comments