E-Abiana: Punjab CM inaugurates modern system for water tax collection

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has inaugurated a digital mechanism, e-Abiana system, for water cess collection to facilitate farmers, making an end to the century-old water payment collection system, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar attended the inauguration ceremony of the e-Abiana (water tax) billing system at 90 Shahrea Quaid-e-Azam. He announced that the century-old system for water tax collection system has come to an end today after the induction of the e-Abiana billing system.

He detailed that the e-Abiana system was initially launched in Canal Divisions Khanwa, Layyah, Kasur and Sheikhupura and it will be introduced across the province in phases. Through the modern system, farmers will be issued computerised bills for water cess that would also end the exploitation of farmers and corruption.

The chief minister added that the modern system will ensure timely water payments besides getting financial assistance for looking after the canal system. During the ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar handed over e-Abiana bills to farmers.

آج ہم نے پنجاب کے تقریباً 84 لاکھ کسانوں کے لیے “آبیانہ وصولی” کا سو سالہ پرانا مینئول نظام ختم کر کے “E-آبیانہ” سسٹم لانچ کر دیا ہے یہ سسٹم ناصرف کسانوں کا استحصال اور کرپشن روکے گا بلکہ حکومت کو بھی بروقت اور درست ڈیٹا دستیاب ہو گا اور کسانوں کے لیے بہتر فیصلہ سازی ہو سکے گی pic.twitter.com/x3O20y6Kkc — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 21, 2021

The digital mechanism for water tax collection is a joint effort of the Punjab Irrigation Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

