ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated the E-bidding, E-billing and GIS Mapping system under National Highway Authority) aimed at ensuring transparency in the process of award of contracts.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said E-bidding and E-billing system will take the country towards modernity and digitalization.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“E-bidding will reduce human interaction in awarding contracts of various projects and will eliminate corruption and bribery from the country,” he said.

“Pakistan can never make progress if bribery and corruption continue in the country,” said the prime minister and expressed the resolve to digitize the Federal Board of Revenue by July this year.

“We can ensure more tax collection by introducing automation and digitization in the FBR,” added PM.

The premier said other ministries will also be encouraged to move towards e-governance so that utmost transparency can be ensured.

While talking over the Broadsheet controversy, PM said the whole system of the country becomes corrupt when the ruler himself is involved in corrupt practices.

Read More: Broadsheet exposed ruling elites’ corruption, money-laundering: PM

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed last year in December had launched the E-bidding system in National Highway Authority (NHA).

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as per good governance vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, NHA had started an E-bidding system that will make the bidding process transparent, efficient and easy.

He said, NHA is endeavoring to undertake road building projects on public-private partnership (PPP) basis, ad

Comments

comments