E-commerce policy will help eliminate corruption: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood has said that e-commerce policy will help eliminate corruption and improve performance.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Dawood said e-commerce policy has been prepared with consultation of partners.

The advisor said the policy will play an important role in projecting Pakistani products abroad and added that the government is pursuing the agenda of promoting exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dawood said, “We have started moving in the right direction in economy.”

Last year on October 1, the federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad had approved the first ever e-commerce policy of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, had said the cabinet had approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

