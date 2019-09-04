E-vehicle policy for clean and green growth on the anvil

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has stressed the need for an e-vehicle policy to control carbon emissions and ensure clean and green growth.

He was speaking to the PM’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam during a meeting here today.

Mr. Dawood said the upcoming E-vehicle Policy will be implemented under the broader auspices of the Auto Development Policy (ADP), 2016-21, after consultation with stakeholders concerned.

The aim is to incorporate global best practices aligned with the best interest of Pakistan’s industry and to strengthen the country’s industrial base, he added.

Mr. Dawood said the Ministry of Industries and Production will formulate a comprehensive e-vehicle policy that addresses environmental issues and also promotes healthy competition in the auto-sector along with viable options for consumers at each price point.

Comments

comments