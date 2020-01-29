WATCH: Eagle smashes into moving truck on highway  

A bald eagle was lucky enough to avoid any severe injuries after it crashed into the windscreen of a truck.

The footage, posted on animal rescue group’s Facebook page, shows an eagle landing on an apparently busy highway to pick up a piece of food from the middle of the road and in the meantime avoids coming into the wheels of a fast-moving vehicle.

Slo-Mo Video Clip of Eagle vs Windshield Driver Scott Burke of the SRS National LLC Trucking Company out of Southington, CT had a dash camera on the passenger side of the Truck. Jerry Beaudoin, owner of company sent this wonderful version of the incident that occured on January 22, 2020 on Route 95. Both bird and driver are ok. Drivers side windshield is shattered.Eagle is recovering at APCH from the impact and showed evidence of internal bleeding… which keeps her condition guarded. Good news is nothing is broken and we are amazed at this! She is one lucky bird and Scott one lucky driver. Goal will be a release once we are confident her bleeding has subsided. Posted by A Place Called Hope on Friday, January 24, 2020

The bird was, however, not lucky enough as while trying to fly to an upward trajectory, the eagle got smashed into the windscreen of another vehicle on the highway, a truck.

The video of the incident was captured on the dashcam of the truck and was shared online by an animal rescue firm.

Animal rescuers in Connecticut said the bird managed to survive the incident without any broken bones and was currently being treated at A Place Called Hope (APCH).

The Connecticut State Police summoned Environmental Police to the scene and the rescuers brought the eagle to the APCH.

The sanctuary said an X-ray was performed and found the eagle managed to avoid breaking or fracturing any bones in the crash, but veterinarians she was suffering from internal injuries.

The group said the eagle has a good appetite and was seen taking a brief flight to the top of a perch. It said the eagle will eventually be released back into the wild.

