ISLAMABAD: Lights of the Prime Minister (PM) House and other key installations were turned off in a bid to create awareness regarding the Earth Hour being observed globally, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all non-essential lights of the PM House will be turned off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, descending the planet in darkness. However, some of the lights will remain open at the PM House owing to security reasons.

ارتھ آور کی مناسبت سے وزیر اعظم آفس کی لائٹس بجھا دی گئی ہیں Posted by Imran Khan on Saturday, 27 March 2021

In his message, the premier said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the government.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) launched the initiative in 2007, calling for action to ward off the impact of climate change, protect a healthy green environment and conserve energy.

Earth Hour is celebrated every year across the world during which unnecessary lights and electric appliances are turned off for one hour between 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

The event is aimed at increasing awareness about how excessive and unneeded electricity usage drives the demand for more electricity, the production of which contributes significantly to environmental pollution.

Greenhouse gases emitted by the powerhouses accumulate in our atmosphere and disturb the natural weather patterns, resulting in the abnormal severity of weather with each passing year.

