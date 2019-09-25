Earthquake death toll reaches 37 as rescue efforts underway

MUZAFFARABAD: The death toll from yesterday’s earthquake has rose to 37, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference in Muzzafarabad, Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri confirmed that 37 people have died, while 579 people injured as a result of the earthquake in AJK.

He further informed that at least 1619 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

‘Rescue activities underway’

The AJK information minister told media that the concerned authorities have taken immediate measures for providing relief to the affected people besides analysing the damages and casualty rate following the strong earthquake.

“We don’t want to create the environment of fear right now,” Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas said.

“A group of rescue teams has been dispatched from AJK to initiate large-scale relief activities in Mirpur, whereas, Pakistan Army personnel have also commenced relief activities in the affected areas. Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals by the higher authorities.”

Chairman NDMA Muhammad Afzal said that 14-kilometer road in Jatlan was badly affected by the quake, adding that the machinery of Pakistan Army was working to repair the road which will be opened for light traffic by tomorrow evening.

The NDMA chairman said the quake victims are being provided with tents, blankets and food items including flour, sugar, ghee and rice.

Japan extends help for earthquake victims

Japan on Wednesday extended support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

COAS Bajwa visits quake-hit areas

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the earthquake-affected areas of Azad Kashmir, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS also reviewed the ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road.

