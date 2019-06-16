PESHAWAR: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was felt in Swat, Buner and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicentre of the earthquake was 10 Km west of Mingora and 10 km inside earth crust.

There were no reports of loss of lives and property as a result of the tremor.

Read More: 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Malakand

Earlier in March, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Malakand, however, no loss of life occurred.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukash region, at the depth of 80 kilometers, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Tremor felt in most areas of the city, forcing the people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open places.

The past horror

On October 26, 2015 a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Pakistan had confirmed death toll at 272, with 2,227 people injured and nearly 25,000 homes damaged, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

