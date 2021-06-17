Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per reports, tremors shook Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra and adjoining areas in the region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of a moderate-intensity quake was at 25 kilometres distance from Mingora and its depth was 20 kilometres.

People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to reports, no casualties or damages were reported in the recent earthquake.

Another earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale had jolted Peshawar and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 17, 2021.

The tremor was also felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Hangu, Malakand and their adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghanistan and its depth was 198 kilometres.

