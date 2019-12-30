Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolts parts of KP, Punjab

PESHAWAR: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit on Monday night, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Mingora, Swat, Jhelum, Khewra, Pind Dadan Khan, Gilgit and other parts of the country, sending people out of their houses and on the streets.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of42 kilometers, was 260 kilometers north-east of Mingora.

No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

Earlier on December 4, earthquake tremors had been felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s area of Mingora and its neighboring areas.

People had rushed out of their homes in fear. No human or property loss had been reported in the quake-hit areas.

The intensity of the earthquake had been recorded 4.5 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 40 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

