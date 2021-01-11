5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other Punjab cities

LAHORE: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Lahore and other Central Punjab cities here on Monday, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree and other districts of the province, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Met Office, the quake hit at a depth of 65 km while the epicenter was located in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

No loss of life or property reported in tremors.

Read more: Earthquake tremors felt in Karachi

Feeling the tremors, people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other Punjab cities came out of their houses by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

This is a developing story…

Comments

comments