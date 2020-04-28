Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolts parts of KP

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday that jolted several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan and surrounding areas.

After tremors, the people of the area came out of their house by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 5.2 at the Richter magnitude scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 186 kilometres with its epicentre being deduced to be Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Earlier on March 26, an earthquake jolted different parts of Gilgit.

Tremors were felt in Jaglot, Thaleji, Astur and adjoining areas. According to the initial reports the magnitude, depth and the epicentre of the earthquake remained unknown.

After tremors, the people of the area came out of their house by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba, in order to save themselves from any hazard.

