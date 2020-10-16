Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts different parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors were felt in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Sibi, Swat, Lower Dir, Shangla and its suburban parts on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the Met department, the intensity of tremors recorded 5.6-magnitude at Richter Scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

Seismological reports stated that the depth of the quake was 242-kilometre with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range in Afghanistan.

Earlier on October 8, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The intensity of tremors recorded 4.7-magnitude at the Richter Scale, according to a report. The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas. The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

