ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar revealed on Monday that the company of Ali Imran, the son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, received money from an earthquake fund.



During a press conference, Akbar detailed the accounts of reported corruption and money laundering of the Sharif family. He said after probing the assets, it was disclosed that there was no source of income in Pakistan, yet money kept coming from abroad, “Sharif family received over 22 foreign remittances.”

Akbar explained that these transactions were traced from 2007-2008 and were continued until 2011. “Who were these people sending over 200 remittances?”

Manzoor Paapadwala sent more than $2 million to the sons of Shehbaz Sharif and when he was summoned for the interview, the man did not even have the money to pay for his transport, the PM’s aide on accountability told the media.

As per Manzoor Paapadwala, he had never been to Karachi even then how come he travels to London? Akbar pointed out.

“In 2002, $20 million were transferred to the company of Ali Imran,” he said adding that his firm receives money from an earthquake fund. The transactions were made in 2011 as well, he added.

Yesterday, a British newspaper has made startling revelations in its report that British authorities have decided to initiate a probe into the millions of pounds funds the UK sent to the government of Shehbaz Sharif as an aid. Responding to the report, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that he would also launch legal proceedings against the Daily Mail, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his assistant.

Reacting over the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the PM aide challenged him to file a case in London during his press conference.

