Committed for rehabilitation of earthquake, snowfall affected: CM GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says Government is committed for the rehabilitation of earthquake and snowfall affectees.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said 34 KM long Astore valley road was badly affected by quake and snowfall.

He said it was re-opened for traffic in a week with the help of Pakistan Army.

Chief Minister praised the role of Pak Army Aviation and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority for provision of ration and tents to the affectees.

He said Government will compensate affected families after completion of lists of losses.

Earlier in the day, Rain and Snowfall are expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

The met office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan, while very cold in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Pashin, Chaman, Ziarat and Kalat.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Punjab. However, rain and snowfall are expected in Murree.

