Mild earthquake hits Swabi, adjoining areas

SWABI: A moderate intensity earthquake on Saturday jolted Swabi and adjoining areas in Mardan district, ARY News reported.

According to seismological report, the intensity of tremors recorded 3.9-magnitude on Richter Scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

Seismological reports stated that the depth of the quake was 20-kilometer with an epicenter in western Iran.

Last year in September, a 5.8-magnitude quake hit different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the region including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas.

At least 40 people died and more than 500 were injured as a result of an earthquake. Around 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were damaged in the quake.

A devastating earthquake in Kashmir on October 08, 2005, centered near the city of Muzaffarabad, had claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

