Earthquake tremors felt in Layyah, adjoining areas

LAYYAH, Punjab: Earthquake tremors were felt in Layyah and adjoining areas on Sunday evening, however, no casualties were reported, ARY News reported.

According to the meteorological department, it was a 3.7 magnitude quake and epicenter of the tremor was located some 30 kilometers southwest of the district at the depth of 20km. No loss of life or property damage was reported.

Read also: 5.6 magnitude quake jolts parts of country

It is pertinent to mention here that a 5.6 magnitude earthquake had hit different parts of the country on Feb 5. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Nowshera, Upper Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Marri, Balakot, Battagram, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and other cities of the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 40 kilometer, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Similarly, on Feb 2, a moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit different cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Lower Dir, Swabi, DI Khan and other cities. As the tremors hit cities, people came out of their houses and offices reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

On October 26, 2015 a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Comments

comments