Earthquake tremors felt in Lower Dir, Peshawar and adjoining areas

PESHAWAR: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Malakand region, Peshawar along with adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

People rushed out of Peshawar airport reciting Quranic verses.

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan has recorded the ferocity of the earthquake to be 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake has been revealed to be the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was determined to be 180 kilometers underneath the Hindukush terrain.

Tremors were also felt in the areas of Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan, and areas close to their vicinity.

