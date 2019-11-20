Earthquake tremors felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand region along with Swat, and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

People came out of their homes in fear and panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

Earlier on November 14, Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country.

According to the reports, the tremors were also reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the earthquake was recorded 5.4 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 96 kilometers inside the land and its epicenter was border area of Tajikstan and Afghanistan.

