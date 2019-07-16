Web Analytics
Eateries, tourists fined for littering in Galiyat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fined a large number of eateries and tourists for littering in Galiyat.

“KP government fined 23 hotels, 18 restaurants, 16 cabins, 6 resident houses and 11 tourists for littering & sanitation offences in Galiyat,” reads a post on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official Twitter account.

The Galiyat Development Authority fined the eateries and individuals a cumulative Rs1,43,000.

“The drive against the offenders will spread and continue across KP Become a responsible citizen,” it said.

