No eatery in Hyderabad holds ‘food license’: SFA

HYDERABAD: In a mind-boggling revelation, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imtiaz Abro, on Wednesday said, “No eatery in Hyderabad have food permit”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the SFA’s deputy director said the food watchdog is taking actions against the eateries on war-footings.

“As many as 51 bakeries, restaurants and the food points were served notices over neglecting hygienic standards,” he said.

Mr Abro said, it was learnt that eateries were holding old licenses of the municipal authority, which have no legal credibility.

The food permits are now being issued by the Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

A day earlier, the authority in its maiden action in Hyderabad had inspected several eateries and the dairy farms.

The SFA conducted raids at the various hotels and dairy farms in Hyderabad and Qasimabad to inspect hygienic situation.

“The action was taken after recruitment of the food safety officers in the authority,” Director SFA Abrar Shaikh said.

He said as many as 37 food safety officers and the six deputy director operations have been appointed in the Sindh Food Authority, to uplift it’s working.

The Sindh Food Authority has become active, after a three-year-old boy, Umer, died on December 29 after allegedly consuming potato chips along with his twin sister from a food corner.

The boy’s sister, Aleeza, was also in a critical condition but she was saved as her stomach was washed timely at a hospital.

