ECC approves Rs11.7bn for establishment of four hospitals in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs.11.7 billion as the share of the Federal Government for the establishment of four mother and child hospitals in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar chaired the ECC meeting in Islamabad today.

The ECC committee approved monthly production plan as a cost-effective solution, enabling the power and gas purchasers to make requisite purchases in line with actual requirements instead of following a fixed arrangement.

Read More: ECC approves PIA restructuring plan

The power division presented a summary regarding waiver of minimum 66 per cent take-or-pay commitment in power purchase agreement(s) (PPA) and gas supply agreement(s) (GSA) of three RLNG based public sector power plants namely Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant and Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant.

These amendments would envisage submission of a monthly production plan (MPP) as binding on the power purchaser and the power seller wherein the power purchaser shall be entitled to submit demand requirement as needed, at least seventy five days before the start of each such month, which will be finalized by the system operator and operating committee under the PPA. The MPP will come into effect from the year 2022.

After due deliberation, the Committee approved the summary, in principle, subject to formal vetting by the law division.

The committee also approved the withdrawal of customs duty to ensure smooth supply of cotton and cotton yarns to the value-added industry, while bridging the gap between domestic production and overall demand for the inputs.

Comments

comments