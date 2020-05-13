ECC approves relief package for agriculture sector: sources

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh concluded with approval of a relief package for the agriculture sector, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECC session also approved mobile device manufacturing policy in the country, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that Ministry of Industries and Production initiated Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in view of slow growth of local manufacturing of mobile phones to tackle absence of an effective manufacturing policy. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan is seventh largest importer of mobile phones with annual market size of more than 40 million.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile subscription has reached 164 million in the country.

According to sources, the ECC while deliberating over a 10-point agenda approved 56.6 billion rupees package for the agriculture sector.

The farmers will be provided 37 billion rupees’ subsidy on purchase of fertilizer, sources said.

The cabinet committee also approved additional supply of wheat from PASSCO to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Moreover, the ECC approved supplementary grants to defence services and other institutions.

A relief package also approved for the population residing near the Line of Control, sources said.

The ECC deferred deliberations over the sale price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the matter of petroleum levy on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

