Sindh receives construction proposals covering 12 million feet land: ECC

ISLAMABAD: Total 877 proposals for residential projects and 10 for industrial construction projects received by Sindh as the provincial chief secretary briefed the huddle on housing, construction and development over developments in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Housing, Construction and Development held its weekly session today which was presided over by the prime minister himself. The Sindh chief secretary, apprising the session noted that out of all the proposals the province collected, it has green-lighted 363 of the projects.

He said new construction projects in total cover about 12 million square feet of land following which, he noted, the sale of cement, steel, tiles and ceramic, among other relevant material swelled notably.

The chief secretary asserted that for monitoring and verification of the documents in real-time, the administration has an online system in place.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, responding to the briefing, said Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan and holds an eminence when it comes to the construction sector.

Other than Sindh, Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the top-level huddle on provincial development in the construction sector as well.

He said total 1067 commercial and 2033 residential projects were proposed to the province pending verification and approval.

The Capital Development Authority in the same meeting briefed the committee on land violations and encroachments in Islamabad and said that it is putting in place a one-link system to introduce online payments of fees and challans, for which, it said, an agreement has been signed.

Prime Minister Khan concluded the session stressing construction sector is critical for creating jobs in the country while it can play its role in compensating the losses incurred following the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19.

