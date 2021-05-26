Phase II of Ehsas program will pay Rs12,000 aid to 8 million beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin has on Wednesday chaired an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) session wherein he greenlighted phase two of the Ehsas Kifalat program taking the number of beneficiaries to 8 million each of whom shall receive Rs12,000 in cash aid, ARY News reported.

The session mulled over a recent survey by the government which learned of 4 million more households below the poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance to subsist the circumstances.

In phase two of Kifalat program, the beneficiaries will be doled out Rs12,000 in aid for six months, from January to June.

Phase two of the program with the new addition of beneficiaries from the survey will cost the kitty Rs48 billion, the session concluded today.

Moreover, the session today also approved a supplementary grant of Rs124.7 million for the ministry of education and Rs819.4 million for the ministry of information technology department expenses.

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for seven districts of the Punjab province during a ceremony in Layyah, providing universal health coverage to 100 percent population of the districts.

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the initiative, the prime minister said that every family under the program would have health insurance of Rs720,000 besides getting an additional amount of Rs300,000 in case of further treatment.

