ECC defers decision on wheat support price till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in its session on Wednesday approved special relief package for the Power Division, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in chair, deliberated over four point agenda.

The cabinet committee deferred a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security for the increase in Minimum Support Price of wheat crop 2019-20 from existing Rs 1365 per 40 kg to Rs 1400 .

A special session of the ECC will held on Thursday (tomorrow) to determine support price of wheat. The meeting will also discuss suggestions to keep the price of flour at minimum level.

The committee approved summary of the Ministry of Energy for ease of doing business in the petroleum sector.

The power division will provide cheaper electricity to five export sectors till June this year.

Moreover, the ECC could extend the oil exploration licence for two years.

The ECC also approved a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) budget-revised estimates for year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Comments

comments