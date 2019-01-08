ECC meeting mulls withdrawal of custom duty on cotton import

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has been underway in Islamabad with Finance Minister Asad Umar in chair, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECC meeting is scheduled to discuss withdrawal of custom duty and additional custom duty on the import of cotton. A proposal to exempt the imported cotton from sales tax is also under consideration of the cabinet committee.

The ECC in its previous meeting approved the proposal of the energy ministry for supply of up to 25 MMCFD additional gas from Adhi Gas Field to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) to meet the existing gas demand on the system.

The ECC had also reviewed the demand and supply situation of urea in the country.

An agreement between the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for fuel supply was also discussed.

The cabinet committee also discussed reports on export of surplus wheat.

The meeting also discussed critical issues regarding supply of urea and other items.

The ECC reviewed the progress on establishment of economic zones in various parts of the country to boost the economic activity.

It was decided that the federal planning minister will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for these zones.

