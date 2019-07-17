ECC meeting reviews economic situation of country

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been underway with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECC in a meeting here reviewing the overall economic situation of the country.

The ECC session also considering over continuing wheat export or impose a ban on it.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had recommended imposing ban on the export of wheat.

According to the agenda, the ECC will review the situation of wheat stocks in the country.

The meeting will consider supplementary grants for various government departments and ministries.

The prime economic body of the cabinet will be briefed on the situation of prices and inflationary trends in the country.

The ECC meeting will also consider over a summary of financial assistance for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to sources, the session will determine per bag price of the imported urea under the agenda.

Moreover, it will consider a summary regarding supply of gas to the villages of Hangu district, sources added.

Comments

comments