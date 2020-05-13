ECC mulls over mobile device manufacturing policy, other agenda

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has been underway with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECC deliberating over a 10-point agenda including the national mobile device manufacturing policy and Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief programme.

The ECC session will also take up the matter of petroleum levy on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The approval of a policy guideline with regard to the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also a part of the agenda of the ECC session.

The ECC meeting will likely to approve Rs 40 million grant for the Federal Judicial Academy.

A relief package under the BISP for the people near the Line of Control will also be discussed in the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that Ministry of Industries and Production initiated Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in January 2019 by designating Engineering Development Board (EDB) as a secretariat for policy formulation through consultation with public and private sector stakeholders.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile subscription has reached 164 million in the country. Pakistan is seventh largest importer of mobile phones with annual market size of more than 40 million.

Comments

comments